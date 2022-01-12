Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Beezler, and learn how to participate in National Walk Your Dog Month!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Beezler!

Beezler is a nine-month-old Australian Shepherd who came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) because he was chasing the cats in his home. He has a lot of puppy energy and would love someone active to go on adventures with.

Although Beezler and cats are not best friends, he does get along really well with other dogs and older children.

Beezler’s adoption fee is $350, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

FOX21’S PET OF THE WEEK TIPS

January is National Walk Your Dog Month! Why should you walk your dog outside in the winter?

Dogs need plenty of exercise throughout the year and the best way to keep them active in winter is to take them for regular walks.

Your dog most likely enjoys walks, and they help with training, reducing stress, mental stimulation, and they can be a bonding experience between you two.

30-minute daily walks can help your dog meet their New Years Resolution of being healthier!

What should you bring on a walk with your dog in the winter?

You can bring a short leash to discourage your dog from running ahead or wandering, that way you can also maintain close communication and control.

Bring other necessities like water, doggie bags, rags to clean snow off, and treats to reward good behavior.

For more information about HSPPR, visit their website.