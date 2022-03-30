COLORADO SPRINGS — Meet FOX21’s Pet of the Week, Kai!

Kai is an eight-year-old Miniature Pinscher that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as as owner surrender.

She does good with other dogs and even has a kennel mate! Kai is small and sweet and loves to “sit” for treats.

Come visit with Kai for yourself today! Kai’s adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

For more information about Kai, visit HSPPR’s website.