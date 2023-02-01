(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Focus a 1-year-old Rottweiler mix.

Focus may need time to adjust to a new home, but is treat motivated and fun to teach new things. Other dogs make Focus uncomfortable so he may do best as the only dog in your home.

Focus’ adoption fee is $250 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

For more information on Focus, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.