(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Dexter, a 13-year-old Labrador Retriever and Border Collie mix.

According to HSPPR, Dexter is shy at first, but he warms up to people quickly. He loves to find treats and knows “sit”, he also likes to do his own thing but will cuddle up with you on the couch.

For more information on Dexter, or more information on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, click here.

Dexter’s adoption fee is free and includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.