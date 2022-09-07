COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix.

Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at HSPPR and does well with other dogs.

Buster’s adoption fee is $35 which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a 1-year dog license.

For more information on HSPPR, click here.