(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Bubby, a 3-year-old Pointer mix.

Bubby is energetic, and a good hiking or running partner. He knows a few tricks but is a bit of an escape artist. He will need an active family with an enclosed yard.

Bubby’s adoption fee is $200 and includes; a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.

For more information on Bubby, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.