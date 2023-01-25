(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Bubba, a one-year, four-month-old rabbit.

Bubba has been at the shelter for a month and would love to find his new home.

HSPPR said, rabbits are very curious and playful animals, however, owners will need to make sure to rabbit-proof their home before setting them loose. Rabbits like to chew on things, so give them plenty of enrichment toys to help dissuade inappropriate chewing.

HSPPR also recommends purchasing everything you need to take care of your rabbit before bringing them home, as this will help to alleviate stress for the rabbit and the new owner.

Bubba’s adoption fee is $10 and includes his neuter and microchip.