COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Bruno a 12-year-old smooth-coated chihuahua.

Bruno is a sweet older dog, likes to be around people, perfect for someone who wants a couch buddy and to pet while he is hanging out. He likes short and slow walks.

Bruno’s adoption fee is $75 and that comes with; a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance. Bruno is already neutered so he is ready for adoption.

