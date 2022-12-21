(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Bonnie a 7-year-old border collie mix.

Bonnie is shy at first but warms up quickly, showing her bountiful energy, her future owner will need to be prepared to give her some fun enrichment opportunities. She has been known to chase cats, so HSPPR recommends a household without small pets.

For more information on Bonnie, or more information on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, click here.

Bonnie’s adoption fee is free and includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.