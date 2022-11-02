(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Bailey an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that is up for adoption at the humane society.

Bailey is a friendly dog that loves to receive attention and treats, she does great with children of all ages and is very sweet with them. Bailey gets along with other dogs and has previously lived with cats.

For more information on Bailey, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Bailey’s adoption fee is $75, which includes a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.