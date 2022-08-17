COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region are featuring Aspen a three-year-old Alaskan Husky mix.

HSPPR says Aspen has a calm demeanor, she is great with people, and she is playful and cuddly with people and other dogs making her a good fit for a home that already has pets.

You can visit Aspen at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region at 610 Abbot Ln in Colorado Springs.

Her adoption fee is $200 which includes

A voucher for a veterinarian exam

Vaccinations

30 days of pet health insurance

one-year dog license

Aspen is already spayed so she is ready to go home.

To learn more about Aspen and learn about the Happy Tails, Happy Hour fundraiser, where HSPPR partners with local restaurants to raise money for the animals, watch the video above.