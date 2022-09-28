COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Akita, a 7-year-old German shepherd mix.

According to HSPPR, Akita is very social and loves meeting new people. HSPPR said Akita still has a ton of energy and loves hiking and playing. Akita has lived with cats before, but it is recommended that she is the only dog in your home.

For more information on Akita, HSPPR, or other pets available for adoption, click here.

Akita’s adoption fee is $75 and includes; a voucher for a vet exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance.