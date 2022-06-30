CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Cripple Creek’s Pearl de Vere Day has returned with its featured event – an annual bed race through the heart of downtown.

Pearl de Vere was the madam who built and ran the Old Homestead House – now a museum – during the heyday of the gold rush in Cripple Creek/Mining District.

The event is set for July 23 this year and all events will take place in the parking lot next to the museum.

Aside from the bed race, guests can expect great music, great food, a photo booth and more.

Money raised will benefit the Old Homestead Museum.