COLORADO SPRINGS — If you have a passionate teenager who wants to make a difference in their community, the Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission is holding a week-long activist training.

The commission was formed in 1978 by nuns and other residents who wanted to provide “an alternative voice committed to raising community consciousness. It’s now collaborating with other nonprofits to adolescents can take their activist intrigue into Colorado Springs and see, first-hand, how advocacy and agency create positive change.

Debra Fortenberry, a board member on the Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Wednesday to describe how it works.

Interested teens can sign up at https://bit.ly/3FDdhrS

Emails can also be sent to Heidi Cooper at heidicooper719@gmail.com