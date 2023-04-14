(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — Step inside Dusty Severn’s studio, Clay N Colors.

It’s through the clay, she’s found healing. “I’m talking and doing things I could not do last June after my accident.”

Severn said, that after her third concussion, pottery became her therapy. That, coupled with medical intervention, has led her to where she is.

“You’ve got to focus, you learn to focus. You are singularly focusing your brain and body toward something, which is healing in itself… There are so many parts to it that you don’t even realize you’re doing it.”

Severn will be donating her work to Empty Bowls, a fundraiser event held every year on Wednesday in the first full week of October.

Money raised will benefit the community and Tri-Lakes Cares.