Opa! Old Colorado City staple Jake & Telley’s is back

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado’s Safer-at-Home is in full swing but many restaurants are operating in new ways.

This includes Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna who is now open for take-out.

Up until May 1st, all of their employees were home staying safe.

“I realized that even after dining rooms can open back up, take-out is going to be the larger percentage of sales for most restaurants in our country for a long time, we needed to start generating some revenue,” said Owner Jake Topakas.

You can place your order by calling (719) 633-0406.

They are open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click on the videos above to learn how Chef Jake whips up a traditional Greek salad and dolmades.