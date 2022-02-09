Ooh la la! Phantom Canyon Brewing Company offers four-course Valentine’s Day feast

COLORADO SPRINGS — Finding a reservation downtown to celebrate with your valentine might be hard to do, but there is one spot with seats still available!

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company joined FOX21 News to talk about its “Paired For Love” Valentine’s Day four-course feast!

MENU

First Course:

Salad: Arugula and Mixed Greens topped with Raspberry, Grapefruit, Pistachio, Feta and a Peppercorn Balsamic (VG, GF).

Beer Pairing: Sour IPA – 5.0% ABV, tart and hoppy with notes of vanilla and citrus to get the appetite going.

Second Course:

Entrée: Truffle Wild Mushroom Risotto with a Chive Oil drizzle and topped with a Parmesan Crisp (GF) or Truffle Wild Mushroom Cauliflower Rice with a Chive Oil drizzle (Vegan).

Beer Pairing: Schwarzbier Black Lager 5.3% ABV, dark in color, light in flavor with a touch of roast character. Great with the Mushroom earthiness, crisp enough to cut through the truffle and chive oil preparing you for next bite.

Third Course:

Main Course: Beef Wellington with a Pomegranate Demi Glaze or Seitan Wellington with a Pomegranate Demi Glaze (Vegan) or Bacon Wrapped Seared Filet Mignon with a Pomegranate Demi Glaze with (GF)

Beer Pairing: (719) IPA West Coast Style IPA 7.19% ABV, bright, hoppy and dry or Lord Farquaad Belgian Quad 9.9% ABV, rich, spicy and complex.

Fourth Course

Dessert: Rose Chiffon w/ Vanilla Bean Buttercream, Moscato Sugar Strawberries, Almond Pistachio Nougat and Meringue Kisses or White Chocolate Raspberry Tart finished with mint, coconut and fresh berries

Beer Pairing: Mistress of the Dark Imperial Chocolate Raspberry Stout 8.5% ABV, brewed specially for this occasion. Luscious, decadent and full-bodied. I describe this beer as the equivalent of a chocolate cake with a raspberry coulis.

Hosted by Head Chef Mario, Banquet Chef Manny, Head Brewer Charles and the Phantom Canyon Team.

Gratuity not included (20% will be added). Click here for tickets.

Seating is limited. Questions? Contact Phantom Canyon Brewing at info@phantomcanyon.com or give call (719) 635-2800.