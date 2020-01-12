Non-Toxic Toothpaste and Affordable Teeth Whitening

Have you ever wondered what is in your mouthwash or toothpaste? You should! Alcohol and fluoride are normal additives but are not necessary. The ladies show you how you make your oral hygiene routine all natural.

Are your pearly’s as white as they can be? Dee Cortez and Daniela Leon show you the latest and greatest in teeth whitening.

ORL

Looking for a cabinet refresh in the New Year?For an oral care line truly focused on healthy ingredients, I want to introduce you to ORL. The brand does more than tout the words “natural” and “organic” on its labels. It’s unique by being formulated to achieve a perfect 7.0 pH balance for your oral and overall health. ORL is out to educate consumers on the many harmful, artificial and toxic ingredients that most are not aware their toothpaste and mouthwash.

We are registered with the FDA and our teeth whitening gel has been made specially for easy-usage to create a satisfied customer. It is 100% safe for enamel with less sensitivity.

The latest cold light technology is proven to be safe and effective. Our smart mouthpiece is designed to make sure your teeth are all nice and evenly whitened with convenience. Just plug in your phone!

The LED light + gel works together to provide the best possible Teeth Whitening experience. The blue light waves energize our 6% Hydrogen Peroxide gel, making it work faster and more effectively on your teeth. Removing almost a lifetime worth of stains without causing any pain or sensitivity. https://novashinesmile.com/