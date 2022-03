COLORADO SPRINGS — Warmer temperatures are on the horizon as we look ahead to the Spring season. You may also be looking in your closet and realizing you’re in need of a refresh for the new season.

The Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne have you covered in both style and savings!

A group of models showed off some great new looks on FOX21 Morning News on Friday. Watch the videos to get a closer look at what you’ll see on the shelves before you make the drive up!