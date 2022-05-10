COLORADO SPRINGS — As graduation season steadily approaches, parents and guardians may be wondering how to make the most out of their high schooler’s big moment.

But some parents may find their teen doesn’t want to take part in the graduation ceremony.

This was my son three years ago,” said Kristen Duke, parenting mentor. “He was like, ‘mom, I really don’t want to walk in graduation.’ And I thought, ‘we’ve been planning on it!’ And I’d been picturing it and I want to take pictures of you and your friends!”

Duke said she ultimately left the decision up to her son, who followed through with not wanting to walk for graduation.

Duke shared some advice for other parents who may be in the same situation this year on FOX21 Morning News.