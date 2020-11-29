Nature’s Educators needs help finding a new home

SEDALIA, Colo. — Nature’s Educators is a local nonprofit focused on bringing wildlife education to the community.

Due to COVID-19, their nonprofit has been hit hard financially.

“Due to the pandemic, we have lost about $35,000 in program revenue,” said Nature’s Educators founder Devin Jaffe. “This money is used to help care for our ambassadors, pay rent, pay staff, and pay utilities. We are struggling to find the money to keep our doors open.”

Potential property donors can get in contact by emailing info@natureseducators.org.

Visit their Facebook page to learn more.