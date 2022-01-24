Mountain Song Community School celebrates Valentine’s Day with a DIY project!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but before you head to the store for a generic card, consider making one of your own!

Sarah Kreger with Mountain Song Community School in Colorado Springs and Winston, a third-grader there, spent time with the FOX21 Morning News Team to show you how to make a great card for the holiday.

Watch the video to learn more!

Mountain Song Community School is the only tuition free Waldorf-inspired school in Southern Colorado. The school is in the midst of enrollment season – interested parents must submit an “intent to enroll” form by January 31. Students will be selected by lottery.