(DENVER) — It’s been 111 years since the Titanic drifted on the surface of the Atlantic.

Aboard the ship, was a woman who would later earn the name, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

The home she purchased alongside her husband in the late 1800s and the residence where she lived until 1911 before becoming a landlord of the property, sits perfectly in Denver and is now a museum for lovers of the ship’s lore to visit and learn.

On the 111th anniversary of the ship sinking, the Molly Brown Museum will host an immersive experience allowing guests to hear the stories of survivors who lack the same popularity as Margaret Brown.

Expect to spend a little under two hours experiencing and hearing stories.