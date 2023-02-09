(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Is your sweetie a little sassy, or maybe a little spicy? Now you can complement whatever flavor profile they have with a handcrafted cocktail. FOX21’s week of love continues with Kim Barnes, the owner of Infuse-able Cocktails.

Infuse-able cocktails are cocktail mixes in a jar, and “flavorsacks,” tea bag-like products give you a way to infuse an entire bottle of alcohol with natural flavors.

“The hardest process of making these drinks is choosing the one you are going to make,” said Barnes.

Barnes demonstrated how to make the Colorado Mule, with flavors of lime, citrus-infused sugar, and ginger. Fill with whatever liquor of choice, then let sit in the fridge for a few days to let the flavors fuse together. The cocktail keeps for 30 days in the fridge.

Infuse-able Cocktails can be found at the Hive Market on Delmonico Drive, and at other locations around town. A list of locations can be found on their website.