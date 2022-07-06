COLORADO SPRINGS — In this week’s featured pet, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region introduced Vegeta to the FOX21 Morning News team.

Vegeta is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter as a stray. HSPPR says he’s sharing his kennel with another friendly chihuaua and describes him as handsome and friendly.

They think he’d make a great hiking companion, too!

Vegeta’s adoption fee is $250 and includes 30 days of pet insurance and all his shots.

If you plan on taking your dog for a hike, keep this tips in mind: