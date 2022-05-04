COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21’s Pet of the week has a sweet personality and loves physical attention from people.. meet Roger!

Roger is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender. He has a lot of energy so he will need a home where he can get daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation.

He will also need to be the only dog in the house.

Roger’s adoption fee is $250, which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, and 30 days of pet health insurance, a 1-year dog license, and he is already neutered.

You can see more of Roger in the video on this page!