COLORADO SPRINGS — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Richard, a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier.

Richard is full of energy, fun and has a bouncy personality. HSPPR said he will need daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation, along with being the only dog in the home.

Richard’s adoption fee is $200 and includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip.

