COLORADO SPRINGS — Wondering what Colorado sounds like? Give Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show a listen.

Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show calls their music “Colorado Rock,” a mix of many different styles all with a Rock & Roll flavor. The band started 12 years ago after guitarist Scott Bein answered a Craigslist Ad. Drummer Russell Graves joined the band in 2021 and is the 4th drummer since the band began.

The band writes, records, and plays original music, and enjoy playing live music in front of a great audience. They love to keep things spontaneous and are not afraid to experiment and improvise on stage. You never know what you are going to get at a Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show performance.

Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show performed at Florence Brewing Company on Saturday, July 9 for a “Tropical X-Mas in July” Giving Tree Fundraiser.

If you missed out on the show, you can catch them again on Friday, July 22 at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub in Downtown Colorado Springs. The show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Learn more about the band and their future events, go to marksmidnightcarnivalshow.com. You can also follow them on Social Media – Facebook.com/MMCSband.