March of Dimes hosting March for Babies Virtual Walk

COLORADO SPRINGS— March of Dimes is changing its honorary March for Babies walk in response to COVID-19.

March for Babies Virtual Walk and Rally will be this Friday May 15th at 11:30 live on March of Dimes Colorado Facebook page.

“For the past 50 years March for Babies has been bringing communities together to March for the health of moms and babies,” said Sarah Ellis Carter with March of Dimes Southern Colorado. “This year we are still doing that virtually, we will still have the core of March for Babies, Hope- Remember -Celebrate it will just look a little different.”

The nonprofit is currently hosting March for Babies summer fundraising till August 15th, giving people the summer to give back.

To learn more you can call Carter at 719-922-0944 or email Selliscarter@marchofdimes.org