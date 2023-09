(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs will welcome potters and those who enjoy the work of potters with Clayfest.

Affiliated with the Manitou Arts Center, Clayfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Soda Springs Pavillion.

Saturday will feature The Potters Games and a free teaching event.

Clayfast runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.