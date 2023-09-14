(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — It’s certainly not the first time Sam Perry has summited the Manitou Incline while juggling- and with any luck, it won’t be his last peak doing so.

“It’s a fun challenge and I’ve always wanted to see push myself and see what I was capable of,” Perry said. “It’s fun to do while you’re juggling it keeps you focused on something else.”

Perry who taught himself to juggle through YouTube videos, noted he gets into a flow state, a runner’s high, breathing in positive affirmations to get to the top.

The next goal? Perry says he wants to juggle to the top on an incline in Switzerland, which has 4,000 steps. His ultimate goal is to break the world record for most consecutive steps while juggling.

