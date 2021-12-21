Make it with Matt: Coquito (Puerto Rican Eggnog)

Colorado Springs — Eggnog isn’t for everyone, so why not give Coquito a try? It’s a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink. In Spanish, coquito actually translates as “little coconut.” The beauty of this drink is that you can make it ahead of time and keep it chilled in the refrigerator for up to four days. When those unexpected holiday guests drop by, or neighbors bring a holiday treat over, invite them in for this ready-to-pour rich and creamy treat. It is quite delicious and easy drinking, too!

Ingredients

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 can cream of coconut

1 can evaporated milk

1 can of coconut milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

cloves (optional)

1 – 2 cups spiced rum

Recipe

Bring all the ingredients (besides the rum) to a simmer. Remove from heat — cover and let sit for 20 – 30 minutes. Mix in the rum — remove cinnamon sticks and cloves if used. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Other traditional recipes blend the ingredients together then chill. Some also include raisins. Like anything I do, experiment – make it your own!