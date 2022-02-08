Make a special Valentine’s Day cocktail at home!

COLORaDO SPRINGS — If you’ve missed your chance for a Valentine’s Day reservation – or you prefer to celebrate at home – you can still make it a special evening with a classy-at-home cocktail!

Regan Capozzella, tasting room manager for Lee Spirit tasting rooms, joined the FOX21 Morning News crew on Tuesday morning to give you an idea of how it’s done.

Capozzella made a Rose Old Fashioned – which is a twist on the classic whiskey cocktail and, she said, it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day:

– 2 oz whiskey

– Half ounce crème de rose

– Dash of bitters

– Rose petals for that Valentine’s flair



Lee Spirits is also teaming up with Cacao Chemistry to offer you a fun cocktail tasting that’s paired with chocolate! You’ll learn how flavor impacts your tongue along with tips for how to pair food with drinks.

Register for that event here.