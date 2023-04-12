(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Relaxation may be the key to greater health through a holistic approach. Courtney and Arielle Thomas have been the owners of Luna Float Spa since mid-2020.

With a salt cave that promotes respiratory wellness to a sensory deprivation tank that allows the body to float, the spa focuses not just on relaxation, but holistic healing.

Luna Float Spa offers hours that can complement any schedule to serve a greater community.

Luna Float Spa is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the spa is open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.