‘Lucky Dumpling’ wants to fill you up with a one-of-a-kind Asian Latin fusion dinner

COLORADO SPRINGS— Lucky Dumpling is nestled in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.

The restaurant is a product of Chef Brother Luck who grew up in San Francisco. His parents would always take him on special journeys to eat dumplings throughout Chinatown.

On March 4, Lucky Dumpling will host a one-of-a-kind dinner Casa Mexico Tequila.

Casa Mexico Tequila is the brand we are partnering with. The types are Blanco, Reposado and Anejo. The dish that will be prepared is a Asian/Latin fusion dish. It is a Banh Xeo Crepe filled with a Hamachi and Yuzu Ceviche then topped with a mango salsa.

You still have time to make reservations, just call (719) 418-5843.

They are located at 26 S Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.