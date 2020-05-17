Love and Flour Bakery offering treat boxes to go

COLORADO SPRINGS— Colorado Springs baker Cassie Tingley is whipping up delicious new treats and boxes for the entire family.

“We create luxury cakes for all occasions,” Tingley said.

She’s offering treat boxes for families to take home, starting at $30.

Tingley is also offering online live classes starting this August. The classes are slated to be 30-45 min long and prices for those will be posted in the next few weeks.

She also offers a variety of cakes, cupcakes, cake cones, cake popsicles, you can check her baking goods on Instagram.

Get ahold of Tingley by visiting her Facebook page and learn more about Love and Flour.



