(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A nonprofit stable in El Paso County focuses on the mental health and well-being of community members.

Stable Strides, which utilizes horses for healing, helped 755 people last year. Opening in 1981, Stable Strides works with a range of clients; from toddlers to those in their 80’s with adaptive needs.

Recently, the group received a grant to further support their efforts to aid Service Members, along with their families and veterans. Stable Strides will host a fundraiser, ‘Miracles in Motion,’ on Aug. 19 at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Tickets are available for purchase.

Stable Strides is accepting sponsorship donations to continue their work. Volunteers are welcome.