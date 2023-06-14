(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs square dancing club is hoping to stir up interest in the sport.

Christine Clark, the Vice President of the Waggin’ Wheelers Square Dancing Club, has been dancing with the club for just over a year.

Post Covid, she and her husband sought out dance lessons as a way to get out of the house and socialize.

“It’s great exercise and we’ve made lots of new friends from all over Colorado,” she said. “And now we have new friends in South Carolina because we dance with them out there.”

The dance is universal, Jeff Palmer notes that square dancing is called in English globally.

Currently, the Waggin’ Wheelers have about 80 members. Through their Facebook page, you can learn more about lessons and how to join.