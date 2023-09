(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re searching for a natural alternative for skin care or other beauty products, a store in Historic Old Colorado City may be the perfect option.

Simple Body Products started after founder Jewels Burdick took a closer look at the very products she utilized on a frequent basis after a family health scare.

Seeking out natural ingredients, Simple Body Products offers not only natural skin care options, but deodorant, makeup, and hair care.