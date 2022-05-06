CAÑON CITY, Colo. — When it comes to knowing what makes a region special, look no further than its local radio stations.

The station in Cañon City, with its local DJs, makes connections in the community every day.

FOX21’s Craig Coffey met up with the crew over at Star Country 104.5 to talk radio, the history of the region, and knowledge of what Cañon City has to offer.

A mid-day rock star and singer, song-writer, plus a local legend with about 40 years in the business under his belt, joined the FOX21 News Morning Team on Friday.

Watch the video on this page for more.