(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nothing completes a holiday party quite like sweets…and booze. So, why not combine them with Happy Hour Donuts!

Owners Gabby and Ryan Main debuted a few new seasonal flavors to their menu, including Tipsy Gingerbread, Eggnog, Sugar Cookie and Candy Cane Brownie. You can order a Christmas Variety Box, which will be available for delivery on Dec. 23 and 24 between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

If you’re a fan of the boozy donuts, you can also book Happy Hour Donuts for weddings and other events!