(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — In Manitou Springs, eight mineral springs flow throughout the town, and decorative fountains bubble with the water that flows through various aquifers.

Established in the late 1980s, the Mineral Springs Foundation focuses on maintaining the springs, and currently, the foundation allows the public to adopt their favorite spring.

With eight to choose from, the Mineral Springs Foundation’s website offers details of each spring with the option to adopt.

A unique feature of the various springs is the carbon dioxide content, which causes the springs to bubble. Watch the video player above to learn more.