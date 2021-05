COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A third suspect is facing charges in connection with a 2019 homicide in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Alijah Vialpando, 19, was killed in the shooting, which happened Nov. 5, 2019 near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. Vialpando was shot during a fight in a parking lot, police said at the time.