(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Skeletons are taking over storefronts in downtown Manitou Springs as the spooky season gets underway.

“Skeleton Craze” as it’s called, challenges businesses to decorate their windows featuring skeletons and whichever theme they choose.

Skeleton Craze is the kick-off to Arts Month in the Pikes Peak Region which officially began on Oct. 1 and wraps up on Nov. 1.

Winners of the skeleton contest will be announced the first week of November.

Customers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite display, with nearly 30 businesses participating. You can vote online or in person at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce located at 354 Manitou Avenue.

Judges will be ranking displays based on creativity and visual impact.

The top three winners, plus the People’s Choice winner, will take home a monetary prize.

