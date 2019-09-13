What If… Festival returns to Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Imagination and innovation will collide this Saturday at the 10th annual What If… Festival.

The event features more than 100 interactive experiences in engineering, cool science, technology, and the arts. You’ll also enjoy seven stages of free live music, dance, poetry, and performance, as well as delicious festival food and a beer and wine garden.

The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs.

The following road closures will be in place due to the event:

Tejon Street will be closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cascade Avenue will be closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.