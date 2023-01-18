(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Victory MMA is a gym offering martial arts and fighting classes to help people achieve their goals.

Victory MMA was founded by Gilbert Smith in 2009, he named it for Victory Top Team, the Mixed Martial Arts team he trained in Camp Victory, Iraq as a civilian contractor. Victory MMA trains people of all fitness levels and training. Smith brings the dedication he learned in the Army to the gym and supports military members and their families.

Victory MMA said each student is different and they work to customize training for each individual student based on their needs and goals.