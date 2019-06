The latest attraction at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is now open. Guests are now able to hike and climb the granite rock and walls of the gorge.

“Via Ferrata” is Italian for “Iron Way.” It dates back to World War I, when soldiers built and used the system during the war to traverse the mountainous terrain. The same experience is now offered to you.

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went inside the gorge for a look at this unique and historical experience.