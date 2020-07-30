U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum now open in downtown Colorado Springs

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum before the ribbon cutting Thursday morning. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s a monumental day for Olympic City USA as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum opens to the public.

Six years in the making, the downtown Colorado Springs museum honors the history and athletes of the Olympic Games.

A ribbon cutting for the new museum will be held from 8-9 a.m. Thursday.

Give Polis has arrived… now under 30 minutes before ribbon cutting & Grand Opening of @USOPMuseum @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/IqLMmVbIve — Lauren McDonald (@LaurenMcD_TV) July 30, 2020

The 60,000-square-foot museum features 12 galleries that include exhibits on athlete training, the Summer and Winter Games, and the USOPC Hall of Fame.

General admission tickets are on sale now. They range from $19.95 to $24.95 per person. Children 2 and under are free. Memberships are also available.

Due to the pandemic, visitors are required to wear masks, temperature and symptom checks will be performed at entry, and museum capacity is limited to less than half of the maximum. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the building.