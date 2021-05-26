Try some “Sake” for goodness sake!

There are 170 wineries across the state of Colorado. This means there is plenty to do over the summer if you’re a wine lover.
Loving Living Local is dedicating a week to learning about the Asian-American-Pacific-Islander Heritage as the nation celebrates AAPIH all month long. So, the team talked to Colorado Wine Industry to learn about a traditional alcoholic beverage called “Sake”.

