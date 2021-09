We are officially into September and coming up on Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, but hang in there because there’s still time to live it up by heading to Pueblo for the Colorado State Fair! The State Fair has been shaking things up in Pueblo since 1872, from livestock to carnival rides, and the fun is still in full swing for 2021.

FOX21’s Krista Witiak has a look at some of the action you can expect to see and do now through Labor Day.